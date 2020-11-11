Sneak peek! Duchess Kate treated fans to a rare glimpse inside her family’s Kensington Palace home.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, showed off her living room during a video call with families of the British Armed Forces in honor of Remembrance Week on Tuesday, November 10.

The mother of three spoke with several families who lost loved ones in war virtually, sending love and appreciation for the fallen soldiers.

“It’s been a real honor to speak with you,” Kate said on the call. “I speak for the whole nation when I say how proud you should be of your loved ones for their sacrifice and the bravery that they’ve shown. I’ll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and many years to come. So thank you so much.”

During the chat, eagle-eyed fans got a closer look at her and husband Prince William’s house.

Family photos could be seen behind Kate as she spoke to her fellow countrymen and women. Images of Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5, on their first day of school were set up next to a photo of William, 38, on his 2018 solo trip to Africa.

The photo that the duchess took of her eldest son for his 7th birthday was also placed on the table behind her. Kate appeared in a snap with Prince Louis, 2, from the family’s day at the Chelsea Flower Show garden in May 2019.

As the camera angle changed, fans could see two paintings hanging on the wall and three lighting fixtures placed between them. There is also a blue vase and white flowers in a pot to one side of the table.

Kate wore a white, long-sleeve blouse with a black collar that had the red poppy (for those who served) pinned on it as she sat on a cream-colored couch with red decorative pillows.

“The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to Armed Forces families who have lost loved ones to hear about the impact that #Remembrance week has for them,” Kensington Palace captioned the video on its official Instagram page. “Together they spoke about the support that they receive from members of the Armed Forces community, including other bereaved families, and from the Royal British Legion. #WeWillRememberThem.”

Earlier in the week, Kate joined her husband, Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family to pay respect to the servicemen and women who have died while serving. The family gathered for a private Remembrance Day ceremony in London on Sunday, November 8, to honor those who lost their lives fighting for their country.

The event, which is usually open to the public, was limited to the royal family due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry, who stepped down from his senior royal duties in January, honored fallen soldiers during a visit to Los Angeles National Cemetery with his wife, Meghan Markle.