If you ever fantasized about living the life of a royal, now’s (sort of) your chance! Prince William and Duchess Kate are looking to fill a permanent role as their live-in housekeeper at their Kensington Palace residence.

According to the job listing, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are seeking an individual who is “experienced” in the line of work. The hired candidate will help “support the management of all housekeeping operations and proactively deputize for the senior housekeeper, being accountable in their absence.”

The person selected for the job needs to be an organized “self-starter” who will “take pride” in their work. They will be tasked with handling a “varied workload, show initiative [and] be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel.” Additionally, it is important for the new hire to “be keen to take on new challenges as these arise, and develop your own knowledge and skills.”

Due to the royal couple’s status, it is “paramount” for the new housekeeper to maintain “confidentiality” and “discretion.” The starting salary for the position is just below $25,000, according to the Mirror. The application period closes on November 7.

The royal household is also seeking to fill multiple cleaner roles that offer “competitive” pay in addition to “benefits.”

To be eligible for roles under the British royal family, the official website states that one must be a U.K. citizen or legally permitted to work in the region. All individuals are “security cleared” and will undergo a “security vetting process” if successful in the application process.

William and Kate, both 38, have been married since 2011. Together, they have welcomed three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

Later this week, the longtime couple have special Halloween plans for their little ones. “Now [that] George and Charlotte are slightly older, Kate’s decided that this year the family will make pumpkin faces,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 24. “Kate and William will do the carving and the kids will decorate them. This is something Kate’s really excited about as she loves seeing her kids being creative.”