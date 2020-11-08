Sticking to tradition. Duchess Kate and Prince William joined Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family to pay respects to the servicemen and women who have died in war conflicts.

The family gathered for a private Remembrance Day ceremony in London on Sunday, November 8, in honor of the fallen. The event — which is typically open to the public — was closed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The royals observed social distancing rules for the ceremony with Kate, 38, standing with Duchess Camilla on a balcony while the queen, 94, looked on from her own balcony with her lady-in-waiting.

Prince Charles and William, 38, gathered on the street to pay their respects. Charles, 78, laid a wreath for himself and another on behalf of his mother. William also stepped forward with a wreath donned in his Royal Air Force uniform. The Duke of Cambridge served in the military for seven years.

Other royals who attended included Princess Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were notably absent from the event after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in January. The couple moved to Montecito, California, with their 18-month-old son, Archie, earlier this year.

Harry, 36, reflected on Remembrance Days he attended in the past on the Sunday episode of the “Declassified” podcast. The former military pilot also opened up about the symbolism of wearing a poppy in remembrance of the fallen veterans.

“I wear the poppy to recognize all those who have served; the soldiers I knew, as well as those I didn’t,” he explained.

Harry also reflected on his own military service. The Duke of Sussex served in the Army for 10 years, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

“When I get asked about this period of my life I draw from memories, I draw from what I remember and who I remember,” he said. “Like the first time we were shot at and who I was with, the casualties we saw, and those we saved. And the first medivac we escorted out of contact in a race against time. Once served always serving, no matter what.”

