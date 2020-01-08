With so many stylish royals in the world, it’s hard to believe there’s even more regal fashion for Us to obsess over. But alas, there is one British dignitary whose wardrobe we just cannot get enough of these days: Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The wife of Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, the countess has spent many years in the spotlight, giving her ample opportunity to nail a respectable yet chic sense of style.

After marrying the Prince in 1999, she worked in public relations. Now she and her husband spend most of their time working with the monarch and supporting her charities and organizations. And just like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the countess knows how to dress the part for all of these official outings.

Though she often favors solid ensembles, every now and again she whips out a print piece that’s to die for. When attending Wimbledon in 2019, she rocked a blue almost paisley-like print dress that was the perfect summer item. She also stunned in a floor-length coatdress for Christmas Day church service back in 2017 that was truly a thing of beauty. Featuring shades of pink, blue and purple, the floral number was an absolute standout that was quite different from many of her other holiday looks.

In fact, she has worn a number of beautiful outfits on Christmas day over the years. In 2019 she kept it simple in a gray wool coat. However, she added a bit of festive appeal with a chic little red hat and purse. In 2014, she fit in her love of a print in the most subtle way possible, accessorizing her cream-colored coat with a leopard print hat.

