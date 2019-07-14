Nothing goes together better than royals at Wimbledon! Prince William and Duchess Kate stepped out for a day of tennis on Sunday, July 14, and took in the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Kate and William, both 37, looked happy as can be as they watched the match that saw Djokovic, 32, of Serbia win his fifth Wimbledon title. The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic in a custom baby-blue dress by Emilia Wickstead that she paired with in2 design pearl earrings, nude heels and a bow that honored her All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club patronage.

The Duke of Cambridge — who matched his wife with a blue shirt under his gray jacket — looked on as Kate interacted with young ballboys ahead of the tennis match. The couple, who are parents of Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 14-month-old Prince Louis, playfully interacted with each other during the sporting event. Kate’s brother, James Middleton, mother, Carole Middleton, and younger sister Pippa Middleton were also in attendance at the event.

The day prior to the Cambridges’ time at Wimbledon, Kate was accompanied by her sister-in-law, Duchess Meghan, and Pippa, as the ladies showed support for the Duchess of Sussex’s close pal Serena Williams. The trio appeared to enjoy their time at the women’s singles final on Saturday, July 13, that saw Romania’s Simona Halep defeat Williams, 37.

While the former Suits star, 37, didn’t attend Sunday’s match, she had a busy day of her own at the Lion King premiere in London. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, made their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their 2-month-old son, Archie, on May 6, at the screening of the film.

“They were always physically linked; Meghan rubbed Harry’s back while he talked to fans alone, and he held onto her waist while she had conversations alone,” an onlooker told Us Weekly of the new parents’ outing. “They were very connected physically and it was obvious they had each other’s backs — literally and figuratively. They didn’t pose for selfies, but almost every fan who spoke with them took selfies while they chatted.”

While inside the event, Meghan and Harry were all smiles as they met Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who sweetly embraced them and congratulated them on their newborn.

