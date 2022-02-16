SJP Dishes on Her ‘Favorite’ Recycled Outfit from ‘And Just Like That’

If you couldn’t help but wonder how Sarah Jessica Parker feels about Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion in …And Just Like That, we have some good news. The 56-year-old actress dished on exactly what outfits she was thrilled to see make a grand return in the revival.

During an appearance on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the shoe designer was asked which recycled outfit from Sex and the City series was her “favorite” to rewear.

Her first response? The “Heidi” dress, a comically costume-like frock Carrie first wore to a Central Park picnic in season 2 of the original series. “I always love seeing it for sentimental reasons and because it was sort of a bone of contention initially,” the actress, who pulled out the dress once again in the final episode of …And Just Like That, said to Andy Cohen.

While the red and white number was the first to come to mind, Parker also gave a special shout out to the Versace Couture Mille Feuille tiered gown, which she first wore while waiting for boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov) to return to their hotel room in Paris.

The chance to wear the stunning olive green princess gown again in the revival series was a “miracle,” according to Parker. Getting her hands on the gorgeous frock wasn’t an easy feat.

“It wasn’t going to arrive and then it was somewhere else and then it was stuck and they couldn’t get it out. It was August and everyone closes down in August and then we weren’t going to have it,” she recalled. “I mean, there was just suspense around that dress. I was like, ‘I’ll never get back in it. How am I going to slither back into that thing again?”

Spoiler alert: everything ended up A-ok and Parker rocked the dress in all it’s glory. The moment was quite sentimental for Parker, as she took to Instagram to share her thoughts with her followers.

“We found her. Slithered in. Caught up. It’s been so long. She had much to share. Brief and hard to say goodbye again,” she captioned a picture of herself sitting upon Carrie’s window sill.

While the Versace number had to be shipped back to the fashion house, Parker does have majority of the outfits from Sex and the City in her possession. The Hocus Pocus star kept a very well-maintained archive of Carrie Bradshaw’s clothing, handbags and, of course, shoes.

