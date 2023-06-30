Sarah Jessica Parker is getting candid about plastic surgery.

In a Thursday, June 29 interview on Howard Stern‘s Sirius XM show, Parker, 58, revealed that she “missed out” on getting a facelift. The topic came about when Stern, 69, asked the Footloose star if it was true that Steve Martin once wrote her note telling her she was beautiful and that she could be a leading lady. Martin shared the remark while Parker was auditioning for L.A. Story, which premiered in 1991.

Parker explained, “I think that story … came from me when I was cast in L.A. Story, it was as if Steve Martin was saying, ‘I think you’re attractive, you can play these kinds of parts.'” Stern then asked Parker, “When you look in the mirror you don’t see a good-looking human being?”

Parker admitted that she doesn’t “really like looking at myself … I mean I think I’m fine.” The Divorce actress went on to share that she’s had thoughts about getting Botox or other cosmetic treatments but wonders if it’s “too late.” ​​​​

“I honestly think I missed out on the facelift. The old fashioned good one,” Parker told Stern. “The one you have when you’re 44.”

While Parker has never gone under the knife, she doesn’t judge those who have. “I do understand why people make the change because there is so much emphasis put on especially women’s looks.”

She elaborated, “Even last year when we first went on the air with the new season there were so many articles about aging and aging gracefully … I think people should do whatever makes them feel better looking out the door.”

Parker’s own Carrie Bradshaw considered a facelift during season 1 episode six of And Just Like That. During the episode Carrie met with a consultant who showed her she could look “15 years” younger with work done.. “Oh, I remember her,” Carrie gushed. While she was tempted to go through with the procedure, the writer decided she “loved the last 15 years” and wanted her face to reflect that.

For the interview, Parker looked chic with her hair parted down the middle, smokey eyeshadow and a subtle contour. She sported a gray long sleeve top finished with a cinched detail on the bust, silver chain necklace and bold black nail polish — which is unusual for her to wear.

Earlier this month, Parker told Glamour that just Carrie, she is not usually the type to rock a manicure. “I never do my nails … and I’ve probably had nail polish on my nails twice in 10 years,” she quipped. Although Carrie is famously known to have fresh nails, Parker revealed that fans can look forward to the fashionista flaunting nail polish in upcoming episodes of And Just Like That: “I thought it would be interesting to do, given the outfits and given the environment in which those scenes take place.”