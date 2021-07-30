Fendi. Manolo. Dior. All the above are on-brand for Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) to wear on Sex and the City. After all, she’s the ultimate NYC style icon.

So, when the 56-year-old actress was spotted wearing Forever 21 while filming And Just Like That, it’s safe to say that SATC stans were less than thrilled with the fashion choice. Carrie? In fast fashion?

The Twitter tizzy was kicked into high gear after Instagram account @justlikethatcloset identified exactly what designers were responsible for Parker’s outfit on July 29.

While her Gucci x Balenciaga Hourglass bag and Terry Dehavilland Lena Non Stop Disco platform shoes were couture, her paisley print maxi from Forever 21 — albeit chic — shook fans to their core.

“Carrie Bradshaw and Forever 21 in the same sentence, this year is awful,” a fashion watcher wrote. Another added: “Y’all. Im nervous about the new Sex and the City. They got Carrie in a Forever 21 paisley maxi dress and a Gucciaga bag.”

Others felt that the choice was uncharacteristic for the high-fashion character. “Just found out this hideous dress is from Forever 21 … Carrie Bradshaw would never put one foot inside that store what are they doing to her,” a user wrote.

Some turned their eyes to the stylist on set. The shows original costume designer, Patricia Fields, did not return for the reboot, as she is currently working on season 2 of Emily in Paris.

“So you mean to tell me that THE Carrie went to see THE Natasha wearing a Forever 21 dress? Ok … who’s the wardrobe stylist on the set cause y’all done LOST YOUR MINDS,” someone tweeted.

While Fields did not return, Molly Rogers, who worked with Fields on Sex and the City is the show’s lead stylist, according to WWD.

Even though fans found themselves worked up over the latest outfit, prior clothing choices for the reboot have been a surefire win.

For example, while filming earlier this month, Parker was spotted carrying a purple sequin Fendi bag, aka the baguette bag, that she rocked on the original show. As true fans will recall, the glitzy accessory was stolen from her season 3.

Another shoutout to the OG series came to pass on July 19, when Parker was styled in a vintage belt that first appeared in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. It features a square panel and is covered in silver studs.

Aside from vintage finds from episode’s past, the new series still has a decent amount of high-end pieces. From Manolo Blahnik pumps (of course) to Carolina Herrera dresses and Dries Van Noten blazers, there’s no question that couture has its place on the show. There may just be some high-low mixing and matching …