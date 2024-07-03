Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Dad Todd Disapproves of Her New Tattoo

After months of hiding her new tattoo, Savannah Chrisley is finally ready to show it off — much to the dismay of her dad, Todd Chrisley.

On a July 2 episode of her podcast “Unlocked,” Savannah, 26, revealed that she got a tattoo in honor of her mom Julie Chrisley at “the end of last summer.”

During the episode, Savannah pointed out that she was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, something she had avoided doing for months.

“First off, I haven’t worn a short-sleeve shirt because I have been deathly afraid of showing my new tattoo just, like, because I knew it would hit the media and then my dad would find out,” she said.

The tattoo in question is located on the inside of her right forearm. It reads: “Love you, Mama,” in her mom Julie’s handwriting.

Julie, 51, and Todd, 55, who are best known for starring in the reality show Chrisley Knows Best, are currently serving out their prison sentences for tax evasion and fraud. In November 2022, Julie was sentenced to seven years, while Todd was sentenced to 12 years. The pair officially began their prison time in January 2023.

After getting away with hiding her new tattoo under long sleeve shirts for months, Savannah reached a breaking point during a recent trip to Florida, which she described as “hotter than the hinges of hell.”

“So, I just decided to take it upon myself and show dad my tattoo. It went over just as bad as you all can think it went over,” she said, adding, “He’s not a fan of tattoos.”

Savannah went on to explain that she “softened the blow” by telling her dad that the tattoo was of her mom’s handwriting. “It makes me feel like I have a piece of her. And he was like, ‘Oh, I would hate to know that we were such piss-poor excuse for parents that you felt like you had to go get it tattooed on your arm.'”

Savannah ended the story by concluding that her dad was “just over exaggerating to a tee.”