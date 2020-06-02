If you’re one of Saweetie’s 5.7 million Instagram followers, you know that the “My Type” singer recently shared a photo rocking a sleeve of faux tattoos and one on her lower back with the caption, “Should I get yatted? 🤔,” so when Stylish had the chance to ask her what ink ideas she was brainstorming, we were all ears.

While the 26-year-old “My Type” singer isn’t rushing to a tattoo parlor to make an impulsive decision once the quarantine is over, she has had a love for body art since she was a little girl.

“My parents are tatted up from neck to toe, so I grew up watching them get tatted,” she shared while celebrating her At Home With Saweetie and PrettyLittleThing collaboration, a 30-piece edit filled with matching sets, head bandanas, tie dye gloves, scarf tops, bleach hipster jeans and more where 100% of all profits will be donated to Black Lives Matter.

“My mom and my dad have beautiful tattoos, but I never really thought to get one because I’ve either been busy with sports, college or music. I’ve always wanted one, but if I got one, it would be dramatic and I don’t know if I’m ready for that because it would definitely change my image. … I wouldn’t necessarily go all out, but it would be visible,” the “Icy Girl” songstress explained.

The tattoo plan she’s contemplating: “My mom had a cobra on her back and I always loved it. She’s just so fine, so smart and so bossed up, so maybe that! I’m such a copy cat when it comes to my mom,” Saweetie admitted.

When it comes to other beauty trends she’s into, Saweetie said she has finally mastered the art of contouring while at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I got better at doing my makeup,” she dished. “I finally learned how to contour my nose and we know how difficult that is, so I feel like my makeup has significantly improved in quarantine because I have all this time on my hands.”

She’s also been giving herself DIY spa treatments to maintain her glow while social distancing. “I do an Ole Henriksen mask just to keep my skin looking nice and fresh. … I also feel like toning is extremely important because when I forget my toner, I notice that I break out more. … I’m hella oily, so toning after every face wash is important,” she explained.



One aspect of getting ready that she’s not stopping anytime soon is putting on a chic outfit — even when she’s only heading to her living room or kitchen. “Getting dressed up compared to staying in your pajamas is definitely different because it makes me feel like as if I’m going to work. … It makes a difference in my energy for the day.”

Saweetie hopes to make a difference in other’s lives as well. PrettyLittleThing will also donate $10,000 to charities to both Sacramento Loaves & Fishes and Dress For Success.