



David Spade just got a brand new tattoo in honor of his late friend and Saturday Night Live co-star Chris Farley. But he didn’t go to your average A-list tattoo artist like Jon Boy, Winter Stone or Dr. Woo. Instead he got Sean Penn to do it… again.

In an episode of Lights Out With David Spade on Thursday, September 19, the comedian tapped the Academy Award-winning actor to permanently mark Farley’s initials, CF, on his bicep. “I decided it was time for some more ink. Solidify my hard rep on the streets,” the host joked. “So I got my favorite tattoo artist and author to do it again.”

This is the second time Penn inked the Joe Dirt star. During a SNL sketch in 1995, Penn gave Spade his first tattoo on his left bicep. “He gave me a tattoo once and now we’re doing it again,” Spade said during Thursday night’s clip. “It’s just the same stupid bit twice so let’s see how it goes.

Although it seems like a strange choice, it’s not totally random. In fact, Penn explained that he used to have a tattoo parlor called “Sean’s Ok Tattoos,” because, at best, the designs were only ok.

However, it’s been quite a while since the 59-year-old has inked anyone. “My eyes have deteriorated quite a bit,” he said. “So we’re sure to at least match the level of the last one.”

Then he noted that he hasn’t touched a tattoo gun in 15 or 20 years.

That wasn’t the only concerning aspect. When the comedian said he didn’t remember as much “chaos” the last time, the Mystic River actor replied that the chaos was all thanks to his shake hand.

“When you squint it looks great,” said Penn after looking at his finished product.

Well, even though the tribute ink may not be the most beautiful, Spade was right — it did make for a good “stupid” bit.

