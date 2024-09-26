Whitney Leavitt prefers to rock her natural hair.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 31, opened up about her bob, sharing why she’s the only cast member to not have hair extensions on Thursday, September 26. “I’ve tried extensions, and they’re just not for me,” she told The Cut in a profile.

“I think they’re beautiful, but I don’t know how people sleep on them or wash their hair,” Whitney, who is married to Connor Leavitt, continued. “I want to just touch my scalp!”

Whitney’s go-to hairstyle is a shoulder-length bob, featuring subtle blonde highlights.

The majority of the Mormon Wives cast all sport hair extensions, including Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Jen Affleck and Jessi Ngatikaura.

Jessi, 32, is the women’s trusty hairstylist and regularly installs the extensions for the cast.

In September 2023, the social media star took to TikTok to show off her skills while touching up Jen’s locks. In the clip, she transformed Jen’s hair from grown-out honey blonde locks to a fresh, voluminous look. She used a mix of warm blonde and cool brown sew-in extensions to achieve the style.

More recently, she transformed Jen’s hair, which was cut slightly past her shoulders, to a brighter and much longer style earlier this month. Jessi sewed in two rows of hair to her crown and taped in more extensions to fill in her hair.

By the end of Jen’s appointment, her locks cascaded to her waist with face-framing pieces cut at her chin.

That same month, Jessi gave Mikayla, 24, an even longer coiffure while giving her a balayage.

She also worked her magic on Mayci, 29, in September, giving her an “old money” blonde bombshell moment with waist-length extensions, lowlights in her roots, platinum blonde ends and soft curls.