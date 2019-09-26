



Calling all royal family-lovers: Princess Beatrice is officially engaged to boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The Palace announced the big news on Thursday, September 26, and also shared that the two got engaged earlier in the month while vacationing in Italy. Mozzi proposed with a stunning, custom-made diamond ring by British jeweler Shaun Leane.

“Beatrice’s elegant and timeless ring appears to feature an estimated 3.5 carat round brilliant diamonds set on a platinum band adorned with diamond baguettes,” said Kathryn Money, engagement ring expert and VP of Strategy & Merchandising at Brilliant Earth.

To help satisfy our need to see the ring up-close, the jeweler took to Instagram to show a zoomed-in photo of the stunner, which was adorably designed by Princess Beatrice’s now-fiance. “I am so honored Edoardo chose to work with me to design the engagement ring for Princess Beatrice and to have been involved in this special moment in their lives,” said Shaune Leane in a statement on Instagram.

He continued: “The bespoke experience was a beautiful journey; from imagining the design with Edoardo to the crafting of the finished rings. Being able to incorporate both Edoardo and Princess Beatrice’s characters into the design has resulted in a unique ring that represents their love and lives entwining.”

The brand also noted that the engagement ring is a “fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs” and Money classifies it as a fancy cut (non-round) diamond. “These diamonds have been increasing in popularity, both when used as a center diamond and as accent diamonds.” She continued, “In particular, baguette accents are having a moment, with celebs such as J. Lo and Lindsey Vonn opting for this look, too.”

Money estimates the cost of the engagement ring to be between $75,000 to $100,000. According to the Palace, the lovebirds will marry in 2020 and if the ring is any indication of how lavish the wedding is going to be, we’ll be polishing our tiaras in preparation.

