Sydney Sweeney is a street style superstar.

Sweeney, 26, has been rocking the streets of New York City in fabulous ensembles as she promotes her latest films and prepares to host Saturday Night Live on Saturday, March 1. On Thursday, February 29, the Anyone But You star took a spin through Gramercy in a monochrome ensemble including a brown knit dress paired with a fuzzy milk chocolate poncho and tan leather bag. She topped the look off with bone-colored boots, dark sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, pink lips. She wore her hair in soft waves.

Earlier this week, Sweeney stunned in a Canadian tuxedo by Givenchy. Styled by Molly Dickinson — who also works with stars including Lucy Hale and Sadie Sink — her outfit was completed with a cropped denim jacket finished with silver chains at the pockets. Sweeney styled the outerwear with straight-leg jeans, slim rectangular sunglasses, a black leather purse and matching shoes.

Sweeney’s hair was done by Glen Oropeza, who gave her a bouncy blowout that was parted to the side.

Sweeney also dazzled Us on Monday, February 26, when she wore a pastel pink Tom Ford maxi dress featuring a mock neck, long sleeves, a sheer skirt and a corset belt that cinched in at her waist. She styled the fit with white thigh-high patent leather boots finished with a peep toe design and an ivory purse. Sweeney added dainty accessories to the outfit with silver hoop earrings, delicate rings and black sunglasses.

That same day, she stopped at Laneige to celebrate the brand’s Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask launch. (Sweeney is a global ambassador for the skincare brand.)

“Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask with collagen and peptide, helps my skin bounce back from every expression on-set 😉,” Sweeney captioned a carousel of photos from the event. While shooting campaign pics, she slipped into a knit tank top and white silky pants.