Selena Gomez turned up the heat at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

Gomez, 32, slayed in a black Rodarte gown at the Emilia Perez premiere in Canada, on Monday, September 9. Her frock featured a halter neckline complete with a sparkly flower on her chest, a peplum waist and a fitted sequin silhouette. Gomez paired the garment with Santoni heels, diamond earrings and rings from Tiffany & Co. and a shimmery plum manicure.

For glam, the actress, who plays Jessi Del Monte in the Spanish-language French musical/comedy, donned a full beat including foundation, manicured eyebrows, long lashes, soft eyeshadow, subtle winged eyeliner and a bright red lip. Her brunette hair was parted to the side and styled in loose curls.

Gomez’s chic look isn’t the only reason she made headlines this week. Earlier on Monday, she revealed to Vanity Fair that she looks forward to being a mom — even if she “can’t carry [her] own children.”

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s life in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” she shared. Gomez noted that although becoming a mom someday isn’t “necessarily the way I envisioned it … I’m in a much better place with that.”

She continued: “I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Gomez — who is dating music producer Benny Blanco — has been open about her health journey with fans since being diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and bipolar disorder in 2018.