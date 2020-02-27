Selena Gomez’s makeup line, Rare Beauty, is coming to Sephora this summer! As the brand prepares for the big launch, it’s actively searching for special beauty lovers to star in its first campaign.

“Our first #WeAreRare community call is open and we’re excited to build this community together!” the brand wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, February 27.

The brand continued, “It’s all about celebrating what makes you, you; and we would love your voice to be a part of the story. Simply tell us what makes you rare at RareBeauty.com and you could be featured in our #WeAreRare campaign which will be shot in Los Angeles.”

In addition to starring in the campaign, brand representatives mentioned that you’ll also be among the first to try Rare Beauty products — score!

To apply, head to the Rare Beauty website and follow the instructions, which involves connecting to your Instagram through the brand’s partner, Fohr, and then filling out a form.

Gomez gave fans long-awaited details about Rare Beauty on February 4, when she shared a video on her Instagram feed formally announcing her cosmetics line.

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself,” she explained while narrating the announcement video. “I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me.”

“I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand,” Gomez continued. “I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and start embarrassing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”

On Instagram Live, the 27-year-old gave fans a little more information about what Rare Beauty stands for. “It’s not just a brand. It’s going to be a lifestyle,” Gomez said. “I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable. It’s [Rare Beauty] meant to be enjoyed, it’s very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else, we’re meant to look like ourselves.”

The “Love You to Lose Me” singer filed a patent to launch her beauty line in August 2019. According to the star, the line has been in the works for two years.