Selena Gomez is switching up her hairstyle, perhaps in coordination with the return of Only Murders in the Building season 4.

Gomez, 31, shared a peek at her new ‘do in a Friday, March 1, Instagram Story selfie, in which she posed on a bed. Gomez, who wore a white tank and dark bell bottoms, had chopped off her usual long locks into a short flippy bob.

The actress, who enjoys switching up her hair lengths and colors, styled the bob so that the ends were slightly curled upward.

Earlier on Friday, Gomez returned to work on Only Murders in the Building. She shared behind-the-scenes pics with her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who also sent her flowers, hanging out on set.

Gomez stars on OMITB as Mabel Mora, one of the residents of New York City’s fictional Arconia building on the Upper West Side. Alongside Martin’s Charles Hayden Savage and Short’s Oliver Putnum, Mabel launches a podcast to investigate a string of mysterious murders in their shared apartment complex.

As Mabel became an amateur sleuth onscreen, many devoted viewers started obsessing over her closet in real life.

“I’m not putting her in these very glamorous things that she wears in her red carpet life,” show costume designer Dana Covarrubias exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2023. “Selena’s style is so different. In her day-to-day life, she’s all about being comfortable. A couple of times we put her in something that’s more Selena than it is Mabel, and she’ll actually be like, ‘This feels too Selena,’ or sometimes she’ll put something on and she’s like, ‘This feels very Mabel.’”

Covarrubias will take the “color element” of Gomez’s own style and make tweaks to fit Mabel. Covarrubias noted that “[while she] has access to her [aunt’s] closet,” since she is living in her relative’s pad, Mabel can’t look too luxe since she doesn’t have a job. “We can’t have her wearing too high-end things,” the costumer said.