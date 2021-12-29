The time has come! On Tuesday, December 28, celebrity inker Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy shared an up-close — and in color! — look at Selena Gomez’s buzzy new back tattoo.

Selena Gomez Debuts a Massive Back Tattoo — and the Design Is Open to Interpretation

The jaw-dropping design is of a large — and intricately detailed — rose, covering the upper half of her back between her shoulder blades. According to the tattoo artist’s latest Instagram post (see it here), it’s inspired by watercolor artwork.

So in keeping with the watercolor theme, McCurdy uniquely designed the rose’s stem to look like it’s dripping down the Only Murders in the Building star’s back. And that it sure does!

Earlier in the month, on December 15, to be exact, the NYC-based tattoo artist teased a photo showcasing the 29-year-old’s new ink. The image shared at the time was black and white and photographed from a distance, which meant fans couldn’t figure out what it depicted.

But now that it’s out there, they’ve flocked to the comments section of McCurdy’s post to praise the artsy design. “Love it and love her!! She’s stunning🔥,” one person commented. Another wrote, “WOOOW THIS IS INCREDIBLE 😍.”

A third said: “I would like to know the meaning of her tattoo.” At the time of writing, Gomez has yet to comment on the design or share an image of it to her social media feed.

But Stylish is confident she will share more details at some point. After all, she’s spoken about her vast tattoo collection before. For context, the Disney Channel alum has at least 16 designs, the first of which was a music note on her wrist that she got in 2012. At the time, many mistook the design for a heart, but she clarified in an interview with Access Hollywood that it was an eighth note.

“Everybody thought that it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence in my life,” she told the outlet at the time.

Another special design Gomez added to her collection recently is a neck tattoo that says “rare” in script. She got it in 2020 (from Bang Bang, of course), the same year her third studio album of the same name was released. Clearly, Gomez is on a tattoo kick!