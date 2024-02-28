No one has challenged the definition of workwear more than the cast of Selling Sunset.

Real estate agents Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan were spotted filming season 8 of the hit Netflix series, and as fans could probably predict, they were quite dressed up for a day at the office. In new photos, the women were seen smiling widely and laughing outside of The Oppenheim Group in West Hollywood.

Stause, 42, looked lively in a pink linen short suit, which she teamed with silver sandal heels and chunky earrings. She wore her hair in a half-up half-down ‘do with loose tendrils. She got glammed for the occasion, rocking rosy cheeks, warm eyeshadow and a pink lip.

Lazkani, 31, who joined the show during season 5, rocked a patterned corset top and fitted black pants. On her feet, she opted for a pair of glossy black mules. For makeup, Lazkani went with a ‘90s lined lip and had her hair styled in a wavy bob. Hernan, 32, meanwhile, was vibrant in a strapless orange dress that featured a mermaid skirt. She paired the frock with white sandal heels and oversized sunglasses.

Since the show’s debut in March 2019, the cast has become known for arriving at showings and meetings in crop tops, platform heels and sequin sets. Their over-the-top outfits often trend on social media, with many viewers questioning whether their attire is appropriate for work.

Lazkani opened up her and her costar’s flashy wardrobe after a fan asked how much their wardrobe and glam budget is.

“We do not get a wardrobe or glam budget,” she explained via TikTok in May 2023. “This is very standard in reality TV … You come as you please. On Selling Sunset, we definitely turn up for y’all. We are definitely glam girls. We love to bring the fashion, so we get glammed to film, for the most part … and it is out of our pockets.”

The Netflix star added: “No one pays for our glam. Nobody pays for our outfits. Some of the girls have stylists. I myself do not. I dress and style myself. That’s why if you see me looking crazy, it’s my fault and my fault only.”

Lazkani admitted, however, that in the “real world,” she’s more casual. “I’m probably just going to throw on a hoodie and chill in the house,” she said.