Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan knows the outfits seen on the hit Netflix show are “extra.”

Hernan, 32, who has starred in the series since season 4, opened up about the cast’s over-the-top wardrobe during the Thursday, May 30, episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “Every season you have to step it up,” Hernan told Viall, 43, after being asked about the outfits, which often include daring miniskirts, skin-baring frocks and towering heels.

Hernan admitted that while she enjoys dressing up, she was initially caught off guard by the unconventional work attire. “I remember coming to the office, and I wanted to wear jeans [and I was told] jeans are not the vibe,” Hernan shared, implying that denim is too casual.

“I slowly learned that it’s extra,” Hernan continued. “I love dressing up, so for me, it’s like I get to play dress up. I don’t mind it.”

As for how her outfits come together, Hernan told Viall that she curates her looks herself with the help of family and friends. “My cousin is a stylist. My best friend is a stylist. I surround myself with good people.”

Related: ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6’s Most Over-the-Top Fashion Moments: Photos The ladies of Selling Sunset have given workwear a whole new meaning. Through the years, the cast has turned heads with their fashion choices — and season 6 is no different. Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), Chelsea Lazkani and newcomers Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young showed […]

Earlier this month, Hernan was spotted filming in Los Angeles rocking a sweater set that featured a black-and-yellow cardigan and a pair of tiny shorts. She accessorized with round sunglasses and a black Hermès Birkin bag. In March, Hernan was spotted filming again, this time with Chelsea Lazkani and The Oppenheim Group cofounders Jason and Brett Oppenheim. For the scene, Hernan rocked a strapless tweed dress. Jason opted for a Louis Vuitton pullover, while Brett rocked a light blue collared shirt. Lazkani, for her part, wore a two-toned strapless dress with black sandal heels.

In May 2023, Lazkani, 31, dished on her flashy wardrobe after a fan asked how much the cast’s wardrobe and glam budget is.

“We do not get a wardrobe or glam budget,” she explained via TikTok at the time. “This is very standard in reality TV. … You come as you please. On Selling Sunset, we definitely turn up for y’all. We are definitely glam girls. We love to bring the fashion, so we get glammed to film, for the most part … and it is out of our pockets.”

Lazkani added: “No one pays for our glam. Nobody pays for our outfits. Some of the girls have stylists. I myself do not. I dress and style myself. That’s why if you see me looking crazy, it’s my fault and my fault only.”