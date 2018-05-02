As if we needed another reason to love Sephora, the beauty retail giant is now transforming into a mini spa! This month, 100 stores around the U.S. will begin offering 30-minute facials to clean out pores and hydrate skin. And the best part is that the treatments are complimentary with any $75 purchase. Rejoice!

Called the PERK Hydrating Facial, the service offers customers a full skin work-up in a super fast and convenient setting. To start, a specially-trained Sephora consultant will determine a client’s skin type and remove any makeup with a custom-picked cleanser, before diving into the two-step treatment developed in partnership with innovative skincare brand HydraFacial.

Step one of the PERK service involves the technician using PERK’s vacuum-like wand to work an exfoliating solution into the skin. Depending on skin type and concern, the tech can target certain areas of the face and eliminate all the bad stuff (think: dirt, oil and makeup residue) from the skin. In fact, the impurities are sucked out of the skin via the cleansing device and emptied into a jar for your viewing pleasure. Disgusting, yes. But also incredibly satisfying.

Step two is all about adding some much-needed moisture and nourishment back into the deeply cleansed skin, via a simultaneously hydrating, soothing and brightening serum. To finish up the half hour service, an eye cream and moisturizer are applied to ensure you leave detoxified and radiant.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Sephora on the next generation of skincare,” HydraFacial CEO Clint Carnell said in a statement. “The partnership makes on-the-go skincare treatments more accessible than ever. Clients that experience the PERK Hydrating Facial will leave Sephora with an instant glow.”

When you add this new skin-clearing service to the retailer’s existing offerings of custom makeovers, beauty classes and one-on-one demos, we’re one step closer to just hauling a cot into the store and moving in!

