With the new year comes new perks … well, at Sephora at least! The beauty mecca just announced some upgrades to its Beauty Insider rewards program for 2019 that will have you earning free stuff faster than ever. Oh, and the 2019 birthday gift offerings are pretty major, too.

As is custom, members of all three tiers — Insider, VIB and Rouge — may choose a free gift during their birthday month, and this year’s options cover makeup and skincare junkies alike. For starters, Drunk Elephant is offering a travel-size duo of its Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser and Prontini Polypeptide Cream to ensure your skin is in tip top shape on your big day.

If a little GNO inspiration is what you’re after, there is also a set from Kat Von D that includes a Lock-It Setting Powder, Tattoo liquid eyeliner pen and sampler trio of the brand’s Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick.

But that’s not all. For the first time ever, Sephora is offering additional options to its VIB and Rouge members (those who spend $350 and $1,000 a year, respectively) with its Online Birthday Boutique. Customers who fall in those two categories will be given a third rotating gift to choose from in place of the Drunk Elephant and Kat Von D selections.

January babies, for example, can enjoy a Milk Makeup pairing of the line’s CBD-infused Kush Mascara and Cooling Water serum suck. And if none of that floats your boat, Sephora is also allowing its VIB and Rouge clients to instead add 250 bonus points to their account to use for future travel-size samples. Sound like enough choices for you?

In addition to all the birthday festivities, there are also new ways for members to customize their rewards. Anyone who already has (or earns!) VIB or Rouge status in 2019 will be able to choose one of three benefits for the year: a one-time points bonus, complimentary makeovers or free express shipping.

All of Sephora’s existing Beauty Insider perks (think: deluxe samples, product recommendations, makeovers, etc.) remain the same, so now is as good a time as any to fulfill that New Year’s resolution to upgrade your vanity.

