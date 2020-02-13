Serena Williams brings a fashionable edge on and off the court. Though there are a few standouts we personally love, the tennis pro told Anna Wintour she has one look, in particular, that is her absolute favorite.

The athlete spoke with the Vogue editor-in-chief on Wednesday, February 13, at Spring Studios during the S by Serena Spring 2020 presentation, where she revealed that the Nike x Off-White tutus are her favorite tennis outfits she’s ever worn.

“I thought about that and I was thinking, immediately, of the jean skirt that I wore in 2004 with the high boots,” she said. “Then I was like, ‘That’s a lot, because my favorite things in life are tutus.’ So the tutu look with Virgil [Abloh from Off-White]. I kept all those dresses and sometimes I wear them.”

She also shared a bit of insight on how she chooses what she wears on the court.

“I’m trying things out — sometimes, they are a miss. But that’s okay,” she said. “I think it’s so fun, to have fun with fashion. In my sport, I have a great opportunity to play in something really wild and really fun and really express myself.”

She continued, pointing out that while many know her from other ventures, lots of people might only know her on the court. “That’s where I’m like, ‘This is me. I love fashion. This is what I want to do. This is how I want to express myself.’”

Being at such an A-list level has allowed the 23-time Grand Slam winner to actually be a part of the conversation from the start. “A lot of those times I’m in the room with designers and they’ve given me an incredible experience, working with Nike and other companies — if you look at a company like Nike, they’re the best at what they do. To be able to work with their designers and to understand how they create something has been able to help me with my brand.”

