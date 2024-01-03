Serena Williams kicked off 2024 on a very candid note.

The 42-year-old tennis star took to TikTok on Monday, January 1, to share a raw look at motherhood. In the clip, a fresh-faced Williams could be seen slowly pulling off her blonde wig while cradling baby daughter Adira. As she lifted the hairpiece, Williams giggled before bending her head back and letting out a deep — and relatable — sigh.

“That’s coming home from winning icon of the year,” Williams’ friend said behind the camera in reference to the athlete receiving the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDA Fashion Awards in November 2023. That night, Williams was a must-see in a bespoke Thom Browne ensemble, which included a black sequin floor-length gown and a billowing cape with a cascading train. She accessorized with a floral diamond necklace and wore the blonde wig in a sleek braid.

Williams reflected on that night and what it’s been like to be a mom of two in the caption of her TikTok, writing on Monday, “My 2023 included having a baby.”

She continued, “After having a baby it kind of feels like you got hit by a bus. Not only your body, but your mind too. (Well, at least for me.) Here’s to 2024 … And getting my mind and body back!”

Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second daughter in August 2023, announcing the news via social media. “Welcome my beautiful angel,” she captioned a video of herself and Ohanian, 40, sitting with daughter Olympia, 4, before bringing their new bundle of joy into frame.

Williams revealed at the Met Gala in May 2023 that she was expecting her second child. Williams and the Reddit cofounder met in Rome in May 2015 while coincidentally staying at the same hotel. After nearly a year of dating, Williams and Ohanian announced that they were engaged in December 2016, and they tied the knot in New Orleans in November 2017, two months after Olympia’s birth.