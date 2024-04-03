Serena Williams is a pro at doing makeup on the go.

Williams, 42, showed off her glam skills via TikTok on Monday, April 1. In the clip, she applied false eyelashes while sitting in the backseat of a moving car. The tennis champion carefully used tweezers to line the lashes up to her eyes before gluing them on. After nailing her execution, Williams looked at the camera and winked.

The rest of her glam featured filled-in eyebrows and dewy skin. Her golden blonde hair was parted down the middle and straightened. She teamed her glam with a white tank top, a pleated tan skirt and a silver bracelet.

“You know me…. casually putting on lashes in the car. Can you do this?” Williams captioned the TikTok. In the background of the video, she played Olivia Knox’s hit “Gorgeous.”

Whether in the car or on the red carpet, Williams always slays.

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March she sported black eyeliner, wispy eyelashes, rosy cheeks and glossy lips.

She elevated her look with an Off-White gown featuring a beaded neckline and a fitted silhouette. She paired the number with matching gloves, a ruby ring, a diamond necklace and a silver watch.

Inside the party, she took pics with Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and more.

Kardashian, 43, looked effortlessly elegant in a custom white Balenciaga gown featuring an elevated neckline, corset bodice and silky skirt. Jenner, 28, looked fierce in a sheer Maison Margiela design finished with lace embellishments and a flowy skirt.

Prior to the Oscar Party, the duo — who have been friends for years — posed together at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. Williams added a pop of color to her ensemble with a bright blue fur coat, while Kardashian opted for a monochrome look featuring a black lace gown and dark heels.