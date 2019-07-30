



There were a lot of things that stood out during season 2 of Big Little Lies. But we must admit one of the most pressing for Us here at Stylish was Shailene Woodley‘s dark micro bangs.

In an interview with Refinery29’s cofounder and editor-in-chief, Christene Barberich, Woodley revealed that the bold hairstyle for Jane was her choice.

While on the podcast UnStyled, the 27-year-old admitted that it was her idea to give her character Jane a new hair look, even one she might regret.

“I thought that the bangs could be a decision that maybe she would regret a few weeks later,” Woodley explained. “[Like] ‘oh I shouldn’t have done that, but at least I look in the mirror and I see my new self and not the self that has been haunted by the ghost of season 1.’”

She completely understood that the bangs were a dramatic and rash decision, but that was exactly the point. “I wanted to see what she would have done,” Woodley says. “She got a new apartment, she redefined who she was, how she wanted to dress and how she wanted to look.”

The inspiration for this type of bold physical change Woodley said comes from her own life experiences — not that she ever suffered a trauma as devastating as Jane’s, but just from general changes and shifts in her life.

“I have always made a dramatic shift in my body, whether it’s losing weight, not intentionally, but because I’m not stressed anymore and so all of a sudden your body’s like ‘whew, I can move,’” she said. “Or I’ve cut my hair, or I’ll get a piercing, or I’ll do something, because my body and my mind are identifying with a new version of me outside of that story and I wanted to do that with Jane in the second season.”

