Shakira’s hips didn’t lie while attending the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards.

The “Whenever, Wherever” singer, 46, strutted the red carpet in a daring Harris Reed gown at the Thursday, November 16, ceremony. The black and gold number featured a corset top and a long flowing skirt with a high slit that showed off her hips and legs. She completed the look with platform gold heels, wearing her hair in soft waves.

Shakira attended the awards show with sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, who both rocked all-white fits for the big night out. (The musician shares her little ones with ex Gerard Piqué. The pair were together for more than a decade before their 2022 split.)

The 24th annual Latin Grammys were held at the Conference and Exhibition Centre in Sevilla, Spain, where Shakira was nominated for seven awards, taking home the win for song of the year and best pop song along with Bizarrap for their track, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

During the show, Shakira took to the stage to perform her single “Acróstico,” which is an open letter to her sons. A piano accompanied her as a video of Milan and Sasha — who were in the audience cheering her on — sang lyrics from the song.

Thursday’s ceremony isn’t the first time Shakira has honored her children during an awards show. She gushed over her boys while accepting the Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs in September.

“I want to thank my parents. I want to thank my kids, Milan and Sasha, who are here,” she said during her acceptance speech. “Thank you so much for cheering me up and making me feel that Mama can do it all.”

Shakira and Piqué, 36, welcomed Milan and Sasha, in 2013 and 2015, respectively, before calling it quits in June 2022. One year later, the “Hips Don’t Lie” artist seemingly confirmed to People en Español that Piqué had been unfaithful when she revealed that she was “betrayed” by her ex while her dad was in the hospital following a fall.

“Shakira’s lowest point was finding out Gerard cheated on her when her dad was in the ICU,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “She doesn’t know how, but somehow she made it through.”

While she has since been romantically linked to NBA star Jimmy Butler — and Piqué has moved on with girlfriend Clara Chia — the insider told us that the exes’ relationship post-split remains “tepid at best” for now.

“There have been digs from both sides,” the source shared. “When they do communicate, it’s just about the boys. Shakira isn’t ready to be friends yet.”

Following an intense custody battle, Shakira was permitted in November 2022 to relocate from Spain — where Piqué resides — to Florida with her sons.

“Today we start a new chapter in pursuit of happiness,” she wrote via Instagram in April. “Thanks to everyone who surfed along with my many waves… the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love.”