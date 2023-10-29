Ever wondered what a millionaire keeps in their wallet — if they carry one at all? Shark Tank stars Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary (a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful) recently gave Us the answers when they stopped by our NYC studio.

“I don’t carry a wallet because it’s bulky, and I like the way my suits fit, and I care about my appearance — unlike some of my friends,” Herjavec told Us, poking fun at O’Leary while playing “What’s In My Wallet?”

O’Leary, on the other hand, highly values his wallet and its contents. “The wallet has a lot of stuff in it I’m very proud of, and it kind of represents who I am, and I look spectacular,” he shared.

Cuban also does not use a wallet, but he does carry gift cards to unexpected places like IHOP and 7-Eleven — and harbors some surprising superstitions for business and life. “I’m the most stupid-stitious person you’ll ever meet,” he told Us.

Watch the video above to see the three entrepreneurs — who are joined by fellow business moguls Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Lori Greiner on ABC’s Shark Tank — give Us an exclusive look inside their wallets and scroll down for more:

The Phone Is All You Need

“I used to carry around a wallet,” Cuban revealed to Us. “Now I just put everything in my phone.” The Dallas Mavericks owner keeps his credit cards, Mavericks access pass and $300 worth of emergency cash all in his phone case.

International Spender

Unlike Herjavec, O’Leary is not afraid to bulk up his wallet with international credit cards.

“I look spectacular, and I don’t worry about how thick my wallet is,” he said. “I’m actually a citizen of three different countries, so I need credit cards for each.”

O’Leary then proceeded to show credit cards that work in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland. When Herjavec asked, “Are you on the run?” O’Leary replied, “Yes — not all the time, but…”

Prada Lover

“I just do Prada,” O’Leary explained, showcasing his Prada wallet. “I don’t have any commercial relationship with them, I don’t own any stock, but I’ve found over the years, what they make and what I wear, including their shoes — they’re just good for me.”

Cash Is King

Herjavec revealed he keeps $40 to $100 cash on him for tips, which prompted a discussion on the importance of tipping in cash.

“The best thing to do if you really like your waitress or waiter, give them cash,” O’Leary said. “Cash is still king.”

Millionaires Still Love Gift Cards & Costco

Cuban may have a net worth of over $5.1 billion, but he still carries around gift cards to his favorite stores and fast food joints.

“People buy me IHOP gift cards, people buy me 7-Eleven gift cards,” Cuban gushed, emphasizing his love for the pancake eatery. “Those are the gift cards I have, and then the normal Amazon gift cards.”

Despite sarcastically asking, “What’s a discount card?” Herjavec and O’Leary revealed they are proud members of Costco. “I love Costco!” Herjavec shared.

“I have a Costco card. I wanna save, save, save!” added O’Leary. “They have a very smart model because they make a lot of their money from your membership fees, but they deliver great value and I think they’re a great company too.”

Very Superstitious

O’Leary knows the importance of good luck charm, and he keeps his lucky Montblanc pen on him at all times. “This pen has signed many deals that were very successful, and so if I want to sign another deal, I bring a pen,” he said.

Cuban, on the other hand, doesn’t carry around a good luck charm — but is still very superstitious. “When it comes to going to a Mavs game, whatever I wore the last time we won, that’s what I’m wearing,” he shared with Us. “The shoes I’m wearing, the route I took, what I drank, everything is the same.”

Herjavec has a much different approach. “I believe you make your own luck in the world,” he said. “I carry around memories. Great memories of my children and my family.”