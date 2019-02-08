Just before the Grammys and Shawn Mendes has got a new gig. But don’t worry it won’t interfere with his music.

The teen heartthrob is partnering with SmileDirectClub to promote the message that an amazing smile can help you gain the confidence you need to be the person you want to be.

“I’m really excited to partner with SmileDirectClub and collaborate with a company that aims to build confidence and spread positivity in an authentic way,” Mendes said in a statement from the brand.

SmileDirectClub is a digital network that allows patients to straighten their teeth from the comfort of their home. After looking at a 3D scan, orthodontists will create an invisible aligner that they’ll send to your home. Every 90 days, they will check in on you to see how things are going until the treatment is complete.

“SmileDirectClub was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a smile they can be proud of, and we’re thrilled to team up with Shawn Mendes, who truly embodies the confidence that comes with an amazing smile,” said co-founder of SmileDirectClub Alex Fenkell in the same statement. “We know he’s a perfect partner to help spread our message and mission.”

On Thursday, February 7, the Grammy-nominee posted a teaser video to his Instagram page. In the short video, he talks about wanting to perform since he was young but needing the confidence to do it. After finding it he said he was able to become the person he wants. “My smile shows the world who I am. What does your smile show the world?” The full commercial will premiere during the Grammy’s this Sunday, February 10.

It’ll be a big night for the “Stitches” singer. He is also rumored to be performing a duet with Miley Cyrus. After she posted some backstage rehearsal selfies with his name visible, he posted a cryptic Instagram of the two of them walking arm in arm on February 7. The song they’re meant to sing? “Islands in the Stream” by none other than Cyrus’ godmother Dolly Parton.

We’ll have to wait ’til Sunday to see Mendes try his hand at country. But until then, we have pictures of his beautiful, confident smile to hold us over.

