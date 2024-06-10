Shay Mitchell is just like Us — she doesn’t enjoy looking back at old images of herself.

Mitchell, 37, opened up about rewatching Pretty Little Liars, the hit series she starred on from 2010 to 2017, sharing she’s not sure if she’s “ready” to see it.

“I always think about this,” she said during a recent episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, explaining that her partner Matte Babel can’t wait to watch the show with their daughter Atlas, 4, when she’s old enough. “My eyebrows are real thin shooting that entire season. I don’t know if I’m ready,” she quipped.

During season 1 of the show, Mitchell’s eyebrows were tweezed into thin lines with a prominent arch. Throughout the series, she grew them significantly thicker.

“But it was such an incredible experience,” Mitchell gushed. “One day, maybe I’ll watch a couple episodes.” Hudson, 42, then asked the actress if Atlas would be interested in watching the show.

“She might! Well see,” Mitchell replied. “Maybe she’ll watch it with her dad.”

Mitchell, who played Emily Fields in the show alongside Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Sasha Pieterse, also shared it felt like “home” being back on the Warner Bros lot, where the Jennifer Hudson Show is located. “It was my whole twenties,” she gushed.

When she’s not reminiscing on her PLL days, Mitchell can be seen hitting the red carpet. In November 2023, she commanded attention in a cherry red ensemble while attending the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

For the event, she rocked a Herve Leger design featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline, a single sheer sleeve, a rhinestone embellished strap and a fitted skirt. She elevated the look with soft makeup including rosy cheeks, a warm contour, filled-in eyebrows and neutral eyeshadow.