The Product That Cures Under-eye Bags for ‘SI Swimsuit’ Model Kate Bock

Clumped-on mascara, aging hands and under-eye bags, oh my! Kate Bock has the cures for all. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared her skincare secrets in the latest edition of Us Weekly’s Beauty Sleep. Watch the video above to see how the model keeps her fresh-faced glow all year round.

But First, Cleanse

“This is Covey. It’s a new brand. It is my friend, Emily DiDonnato and Christina Uribe’s brand. They were really obsessed with getting a cleanser that got all of your makeup off. Emily’s a model so she’s on set all the time. She has lots of eye makeup that gets really stuck in there — lots of waterproof mascara,” she told Us. “She tried multiple different iterations of this to get the perfect one and she really nailed it. I’ve been loving it as a really takes everything off and leaves your skin clean and ready to go.”

Get Your Mask On

“This is Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag Mask. I’ve loved this since I first got it,” she explained, while applying it to her face and neck. “It’s just a really rich hydrating cream. I discovered this a few years ago and I’ve really loved it ever since. It’s just so hydrating. You can put it in the fridge and have a refreshing, cooling cream, and it helps with under-eye bags too.”

Wine Down

“This is a hard sparkling seltzer water that I’ve been working with ever since I discovered them,” she said, while pouring a glass of Pompette. “I love this, it’s light, natural, clean, takes the edge off and is a perfect part of my wine down.”

Pucker Up

“I hate dry lips, this is my favorite. It’s the Agave Bite Beauty Lip Balm — super hydrating, I love it, it’s really rich,” she told Us. “I usually put it on in the morning too, it’s just a great product to have.”

Get Your Vitamin C

“This is Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Vitamin C Serum. I was told Vitamin C is very important, so I listened to that,” Bock said. “I rub it together because I keep hearing that if you warm up product, it works better and then press that into your skin and your neck. Don’t forget your neck, maybe your chest a little bit too.”

Hand Hydration

“I have been washing my hands more than ever this year. I think everybody has, which is great, but it leaves your hands feeling quite dry and crispy. I discovered TENOVERTEN and they have hand repair and hand serums. I actually curated my own kit with them because I fell in love with these products so much,” she said. “It’s three steps and it’s an overnight routine. This is something you can do every night before bed. These are all natural products, which I really like. I’m going to go to sleep and wake up with just beautifully soft hands, and I think hands are one of the first things that show signs of aging so the more you can do to slow down aging, the better.”