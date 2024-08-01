Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are loving their Olympic gear from Skims.

Biles, 27, took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 31, to show off her and Chiles’ matching bathrobes. In the photo, the 2024 Olympic gymnasts leaned against each other while rocking the white robes, which featured “Team USA” embroidered in blue letters on their chests.

On the back of the robe, which was gifted to the entire US Olympic team, an American flag is printed along with the Olympic rings. Biles and Chiles, 23, held up peace signs and gave each other a kissy face.

For glam, Biles donned a full beat including filled-in eyebrows, bronze eyeshadow, long lashes and highlighted cheeks. She styled her hair in a bun and sported stud earrings.

Chiles, for her part, rocked long lashes and a slicked back bun.

“Nights in the olympic village,” Biles captioned the post.

Along with the bathrobes, Team USA was given tank tops, sleep shirts and more from Skims.

During the Paris games, Biles made history as the most decorated American Olympic gymnast.

On Tuesday, July 30, she and Chiles, along with Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Suni Lee took home the gold medal for the women’s gymnastics team competition, marking their first trophy during the Paris games.

Biles scored another gold medal on Thursday, August 1, for her performance in the all-around competition. Lee, 21, also competed in the all-arounds and won a bronze medal.

Besides Skims, Biles has also been wearing Nike gear and leotards from GK Elite. On Tuesday, Olympian Shannon Miller — who was previously the most decorated gymnast — told NBC News that the US team’s leotards were inspired by the design she wore while competing in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

“A lot of people don’t know that their leotards were a throwback to the ’96 team,” Miller, 47, said. “And our ’96 leotards were a throwback to the ’84 team, so it is just history.”

The 2024 version of the leo featured one blue sleeve that was covered in sparkly stars and a white body complete with red crystal stripes.