Simone Biles Debuts New Bright Blonde Highlights: ‘I Did a Thing’

Simone Biles has entered her blonde highlights era.

Biles, 27, took to Instagram on Monday, September 9, to show off her new hairdo. Her tresses featured blonde highlights that started at her chin and cascaded to her ends, which were cut to her midriff. She parted her brunette hair down the middle and styled her locks in a blowout.

Biles teamed her new look with soft glam including manicured eyebrows and long lashes. Her outfit featured a tank top with a V-neck and thin straps under a matching zip-up. She accessorized with a silver sparkly necklace that read “Owens,” referencing her husband, Jonathan Owens, whom she tied the knot with in 2023.

“& I did a thing 🤪,” she captioned the post, tagging her hairstylist, Jazmine Johnson.

Johnson later reposted the snap to her Instagram story, alongside the caption, “Yes ma’am!! A thing was done!!! 😜💁🏽‍♀️.”

Biles’ hair has been a topic of conversation multiple times as of late. Last month, she showed off a fresh blowout after concluding the gymnastics portion of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

That same month, she responded to criticism of her messy bun at the Olympics, telling trolls via Instagram, “don’t come for me about my hair.”

“IT WAS DONE but [the] bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,0000 degrees,” she captioned a pic of her zoomed-in hair. “Oh & a 45 min ride.” In a separate snap, Biles added, “Gonna hold your hand when I say this 💋Next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON’T.”

Also in July she opened up to Elle about learning to love her tresses. “I used to worry about [my hair being considered] not professional but I’m not embarrassed about it anymore,” she said at the time. “Most of the backlash we get is from our own community, which is unfortunate. I don’t really care if my edges aren’t smooth.”