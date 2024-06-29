Jonathan Owens is doting on wife Simone Biles while she competes for a slot on Team USA’s gymnastics team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
On Saturday, June 29, Biles, 27, revealed via Instagram Story that Owens, 28, gifted her with couture surprises.
“WHYYYYY 🥰🥰 🥺🥺,” Biles captioned a photo of Owens in a car next to two of Louis Vuitton shopping bags.
In a second snap on her Stories, the Chicago Bears safety sweetly kissed Biles’ cheek.
Biles is currently in the midst of the Olympic trials held in Minneapolis, hoping to make Team USA for the third time. On Friday, June 28, Biles came out on top of the all-around rankings ahead of Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Jade Carey. After a second round of competition on Sunday, June 30, Team USA will select their women’s gymnastics team.
Biles is the most decorated Olympic gymnast in history, who made her debut at the Games in 2016. She previously withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after experiencing “the twisties,” which occurs when an athlete loses control of their body while spinning through the air. After Biles withdrew her Olympic eligibility, she focused on her mental health before she resumed training.
When she was ready to get back in the gym, husband Owens was her No. 1 cheerleader.
“He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him. He still opens my doors,” Biles, who married Owens in 2023, gushed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in April. “I’m not saying that to be like, ‘He still opens my doors because that’s to be expected of men,’ but he truly goes out of his way to do anything for me.”
Owens previously sparked backlash in December 2023 when he proclaimed to be “the catch” in their marriage. Despite viral fan outrage, Biles wasn’t bothered by the remark.
“He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is,” she asserted on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want a man like that, like Jonathan.”