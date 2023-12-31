Simone Biles is the GOAT for many reasons, including her game day style.

Biles has been husband Jonathan Owens’ No. 1 cheerleader ever since they started dating in 2020.

“[I] had been on the [dating app Raya] for a couple days and then she pops up. I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is,’” Owens, who played for the Houston Texans at the time, said during a December 2023 appearance on “The Pivot” podcast. “I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity [and I was like], ‘I’ll see what’s up.’”

After the gold medalist slid into Owens’ DMs, they went on a date and instantly “hit it off.” After two years together, Owens proposed.

Less than one month after their April 2023 nuptials, football safety Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers. Throughout the 2023 NFL season, Biles cheered on her husband from the sidelines in customized Packers merch.

Keep scrolling to revisit every game day look Biles has worn to support Owens: