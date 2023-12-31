Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Simone Biles Always Dresses to Impress on the NFL Sidelines: Her Chicest Game Day Outfits

By
Simone Biles Game Day Looks
9
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Simone Biles is the GOAT for many reasons, including her game day style.

Biles has been husband Jonathan Owens’ No. 1 cheerleader ever since they started dating in 2020.

“[I] had been on the [dating app Raya] for a couple days and then she pops up. I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is,’” Owens, who played for the Houston Texans at the time, said during a December 2023 appearance on “The Pivot” podcast. “I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity [and I was like], ‘I’ll see what’s up.’”

After the gold medalist slid into Owens’ DMs, they went on a date and instantly “hit it off.” After two years together, Owens proposed.

lululemon

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

Less than one month after their April 2023 nuptials, football safety Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers. Throughout the 2023 NFL season, Biles cheered on her husband from the sidelines in customized Packers merch.

Keep scrolling to revisit every game day look Biles has worn to support Owens:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Simone Biles Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics For 2nd Day in a Row Amid Mental Health Issue

Simone Biles

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!