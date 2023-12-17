Simone Biles is a proud football wife, cheering as husband Jonathan Owens and the Green Bay Packers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 17.

Biles, 26, watched the Packers game from a private suite at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field, where she showed off her team spirit. The Olympian sported a black hoodie with Owen’s #34 jersey number stitched on the front in denim. She paired her look with a coordinating denim puffer coat.

“Go 34,” she wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing a selfie of her game day look.

In a separate social media upload, Biles sat in the private suite with fellow Packers partners Gabrielle Dillon and Victoria Schultz. (Gabrielle is married to running back AJ Dillon and Schultz is engaged to guard Jon Runyan Jr.) They toasted their men with a round of jello shots.

“Go Pack Go,” Biles captioned her second post, using the Packers’ fan chant.

Biles has been married to Owens, 28, since April. He signed with the Packers as a safety several months before their nuptials after previously playing for the Houston Texans.

Biles and Owens matched on dating app Raya in March 2020, and he wasn’t aware of her GOAT-worthy gymnastics career.

“I didn’t know who she was. I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021, noting the coronavirus pandemic allowed them quality time to connect without work commitments. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

After two years together, Owens proposed. While the pair are basking in newlywed bliss this year, Biles doesn’t feel the need to give up her career and ambitions in order to be married.

“People think if you’re a wife, you can’t be a professional athlete, you can’t be a gymnast, you can’t do whatever,” she told Olympics.com in October. “And I came to the realization, like, yeah, I can still be a wife and be out there.”

Biles added at the time: “[I’m] even being intentional outside of the gym, making time for me and my husband, making time for my family, making time for those vacations. … [Before] I was, like, married to gymnastics and now I feel like I’m attached to so many other things and gymnastics is just a part of my day.”