Simone Biles is embracing her G.O.A.T. status in the most stylish way possible.

Biles, 27, took to Instagram on Monday, September 16, to show off her newest sweatshirt. The white jacket featured a hood with the Olympic rings printed on it, gold bedazzled letters that spelled out “GOAT” — including a gold medal in the center of the “O” — and a front pocket.

Biles paired the hoodie with black leggings. “OOTD 🐐🤪🤍,” she captioned the post. “First show day vibes,” she continued, referencing the start of her Gold Over America Tour.

In a separate social media snap, Biles shared a pic of her with teammates Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles. The women all twinned in flight attendant-themed leotards, featuring printed neckties, a bedazzled bodice, yellow belts and back bottoms. Biles’ leotard was even complete with a “Captain Biles” name tag.

Biles completed her look with black aviator sunglasses, a slicked back bun and diamond stud earrings.

This isn’t the first G.O.A.T-inspired accessory Biles has shown off since reaching her “greatest of all time” status in the 2024 Olympics. (Biles surpassed Shannon Miller by becoming the most decorated gymnast, with a total of 11 Olympic medals.)

In August, she wore a goat pendant necklace while posing for photos after winning a gold medal for her performance in the all-around Olympic competition. The Janet Heller Fine Jewelry piece featured 546 diamonds covering the animal’s body, silver horns and a dainty beard. The goat hung from a silver chain.

That same day, Biles opened up about her necklace while speaking in a press conference. “My goat necklace is kind of an ode because the people love it, and then some people hate it. I was like, ‘If [my performance] goes well, we’ll wear the goat necklace, I know people will go crazy over it.’”