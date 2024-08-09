Your account
Stylish

Simone Biles Shows Off an Elegant Updo While Shopping for a Birkin Bag

By
Simone Biles Shows Off Elegant Updo While Shopping for Birkin Bags
Simone Biles

Simone Biles keeps delivering good hair days.

Biles, 27, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 8, to show off an elegant updo before hitting the Paris Hermès store to shop for a Birkin bag. Her brunette hair was slicked back and styled in a twisted bun complete with her ends poking out. Biles paired the look with a gold chain necklace and dainty earrings.

Hours later, Biles shared snaps of nude Birkin bags taken inside an Hermès shop . One purse featured ivory alligator skin and silver hardware while another was tan and complete with polka dots.

Biles then snapped a pic of an Hermès box, teasing her purchase. “👀🫢😍🥹,” she captioned the post.

Earlier this week, the gymnastics G.O.A.T. showed off a fresh hairdo after concluding her competitions in the Paris Olympics on Monday, August 5. (She finished the Games with four medals, three of which were gold.)

Simone Biles
Simone Biles

Her long brunette locks were parted down the middle and styled in big bouncy curls with the help of her longtime hairstylist Brenton Diallo.

During the Olympics, Biles clapped back at internet trolls who criticized the look of her bun while competing.

Simone Biles
Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

“Don’t come for me about my hair,” she captioned an Instagram clip of herself zooming in on her slicked-back ponytail and curled ends. “IT WAS DONE but [the] bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,0000 degrees. Oh & a 45 min ride.”

In a separate Selfie, Biles continued, “Gonna hold your hand when I say this 💋 Next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON’T.”

While showing off her skills on the balance beam, uneven bars, vault and floor, Biles tied her hair into a bun, which many critics deemed “messy.”

She previously opened up about learning to love her mane while chatting with Elle in July.

“I used to worry about [my hair being considered] not professional, but I’m not embarrassed about it anymore,” Biles said, adding, “I don’t really care if my edges aren’t smooth.”

Simone Biles

Simone Biles

