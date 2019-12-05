



All in the family! Sofia Vergara and her niece Claudia Vergara share an uncanny resemblance and it’s not just due to their gorgeous genetics. The two relatives also have a similar sense of style and are constantly borrowing clothing and accessories from each other.

Famous Celebrity Families

“We share clothes all the time, all the time. Anything from the waist down, for sure. From the waist up, I don’t have the boobs for it,” the 27-year-old told Stylish on Wednesday, December 4, at Levi’s Haus Miami pop-up featuring premium products, a tailor shop, one-of-a-kind artist collaborations and more in the Wynwood Arts District.

If the Latinx Now host is ever in a bind, all she has to do is step into the Modern Family star’s closet and her wardrobe is automatically doubled.

“I borrow everything from her except shoes because she’s 5’9”, so it’s the one thing I can’t steal, but purses and jackets for sure. We’re also the same size in denim, so that too,” she dished.

When she is picking out items from the 47-year-old’s collection, Claudia is encouraged to be true to herself and wear what makes her feel her best.

“She is always like, ‘Just wear whatever you want and don’t follow just what’s on trend. It needs to look good on you,’” Claudia said of the style advice she has received from Sofia.

‘Modern Family’ Cast Through the Years: How They’ve Changed

“There are a lot of things on trend that I don’t look great in, so I don’t wear them. You just have to know your body and know what works for you and stick to that,” she added.

Besides admiring her aunt’s chic picks, Claudia also praises the confidence Sofia exudes.

“She’s amazing because she did everything by herself. … She’s a busy woman and a very empowered woman. She doesn’t need anyone and I love that about her.”

When it comes to Claudia’s own sense of fashion, she describes it as being “basic, but with a twist.”

“I like a lot of simple things, but I also love statement pieces with texture too, so a little bit of everything,” she dished.

A go-to item Claudia can always rely on: “I suffer to find jeans all the time and Levi’s are perfect. They have so many options and the fit is always amazing. No matter what the model is, the fit is always great, which I love.”

For amping up her look for a fancy occasion, Claudia lets her baubles, footwear and bags do the talking.

7 Personalized Earrings Inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s Monogrammed Hoops

“My favorite type of accessories are earrings. I go all out on the earrings and it’s super fun. I also love all the heels — the higher the better! Purses will also last you a lifetime, so they are good investment pieces,” she explained.