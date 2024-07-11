Sofía Vergara served up goddess energy for her 52nd birthday.

Vergara, who turned 52 on Wednesday, July 10, showed off her birthday look via Instagram. The actress stunned in a bright yellow midi dress featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice and flowy skirt complete with a thigh-high slit. She elevated the frock with platform gold heels, a shimmery necklace and chunky earrings.

For glam, Vergara donned manicured eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, long lashes, lined pink lips and rosy cheeks. Her bronde hair was parted down the middle and worn straightened.

Vergara also shared a number of snaps inside her birthday, which she celebrated with boyfriend Justin Saliman, Heidi Klum, producer Luis Balaguer and more friends. She blew out candles on multiple cakes, one of which matched her sunshine dress, and the second had her own face printed onto it.

“Thank u all for my happy bday!!!🥳🥳🥳☀️,” she captioned the post.

Elsewhere on social media, Vergara reposted birthday messages from her friends, including one throwback photo of her and Modern Family costar Julie Bowen hugging.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SOFIA!!!” Bowen captioned the photo, which was taken in 2015 when Vergara was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I’m sending you a hug with my giant man-arms. I love you!!❤️😘💕.”

“I loov u,” Vergara wrote back.

This isn’t the first time Vergara has slayed in a bright yellow ensemble. Last month, she rocked a lemon-colored blazer featuring puffy sleeves at the Chase Make Your Move Summit. She paired the piece with matching flowy pants and a black lacy bralette.

Vergara also donned a sunshine design while judging an episode of America’s Got Talent alongside Klum, 51, in March. Her frock featured a twisted one-shoulder strap, a cutout over her midriff and lots of glitter.