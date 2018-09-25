Sofia Vergara is thinking pink! The Modern Family star is teaming up with British fashion designer Stella McCartney (the woman behind Meghan Markle’s slinky royal wedding reception dress) for her eponymous line’s annual breast cancer awareness collection in honor of her late mother, Linda Louise McCartney. Vergara, who poses in a rose-inspired lingerie set, is the face of the 2018 campaign, which will raise money for organizations aimed at cancer treatment and prevention.

McCartney lost her mom to breast cancer in 1998, and, each October during Breast Cancer Awareness month, she uses her global platform and famous friends to bring attention to the cause, releasing a limited-edition lingerie set and setting up an exhibition in her London flagship to help educate customers and offer support.

Vergara joins the likes of past campaign faces like Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Chelsea Handler and Alicia Keys, and, in a video on the Stella McCartney website, she explains breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, with a diagnosis occurring every 19 seconds and some 260,000 new cases each year.

In addition to one day finding a cure, early detection and access to good care is key, which is why the proceeds from this year’s intimates collection will benefit the Linda McCartney Centre in Liverpool, the Hello Beautiful Foundation in London and Memorial Sloan Kettering in the U.S.

The 2018 Stella McCartney Intimates Rose Romancing set features the $145 lace-trimmed rosy pink bralette Vergara is seen modeling in the pic and a matching $110 bikini brief. The pieces are available now for pre-order on the brand’s website and will also retail at Net-a-Porter, Saks and Shopbop beginning Monday, October 1.

