TikTok isn’t always the best place to get skin advice, according to Dr. Dendy Engelman.

Engelman — a board-certified dermatologist who has worked with Sofia Vergara for years — got real with Us Weekly about the viral TikTok beauty trend, slugging.

“Slugging is a skincare technique in which a layer of petroleum jelly/ointment is applied to the skin in order to help prevent trans epidermal water loss and trap in moisture” she told Us. “I don’t recommend this technique, as it tends to be too occlusive and risks trapping excess oil, dead skin cells and acne-causing substances in the skin.”

Luckily for Us, there are ways to achieve the “same results that skin slugging claims to do without occlusion overnight,” per Engelman, who explained it’s all about having a thorough skincare routine and using reliable products.

“Any skincare routine starts with clean skin or me, so double cleanse with your oil cleanser and daily face wash like Cetaphil. You can still get the benefits of slugging by using a product that contains humectants (ingredients that retain moisture) like hyaluronic acid,” she said.

Engelman “loves” SkinMedica’s HA5 — a creamy and soothing substance that supports rejuvenation and hydration that harnesses antioxidants found in Vitis flower stem cell extract and peptide complex. (While this product retails for $184, Rhode by Hailey Bieber offers a Peptide Glazing Fluid with similar properties for $29. Engelman also raved over Cetaphil’s Deep Hydration Skin Restoring Water Gel for $21.)

Engelman also suggests trying out Glo Skin Beauty’s Bio-Renew EGF Cream at night: “It deeply moisturizes, repairs and prevents signs of aging with vegan epidermal growth factor (EGF), bio-recovery peptides and a photo retina blend.”

“EGF triggers the production of collagen and elastin, which makes our skin barrier stronger and helps our skin stay more youthful looking [which is the goal of slugging],” Engelman continued.

She added, “This cream is great for any skin type because it gently combats signs of aging without being irritating or occlusive. … I would especially recommend this product to someone past their 20s who has started to lose natural EGF and is looking to repair the skin in this way.”

Slugging gained popularity on TikTok earlier this year — and has continued trending throughout the summer. Videos of the process show influencers lathering generous globs of Vaseline onto their faces before going to bed.

While the hack had no negative effects on some, it can make acne “worse” for many, according to Engelman. “People with oily or acne-prone skin should definitely NOT try this technique as it can worsen breakouts.”

Vaseline on its own, however, is not a harmful product and can hydrate dry lips, relieve redness from waxing and prevent rough skin on ankles if used correctly.