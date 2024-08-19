Long live Clothes Over Bros!

Sophia Bush revisited some of her most memorable One Tree Hill style moments over the weekend, pulling several of her character Brooke Davis’ costumes out of storage.

Bush, 42, shared a video of herself modeling six key Brooke Davis pieces via TikTok on Sunday, August 18, referencing the fictional fashion label her character launched in the hit drama series — Clothes Over Bros.

Captioning the video, “Clothes Over Bros 21 years later…” Bush bopped her way through the fun clip which saw her don a burgundy lace top paired with blue jeans, a strapless red gown, a black evening dress with a jeweled neckline, a flirty purple mini dress and more.

Related: Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton's Sweetest BFF Moments Ravens forever! One Tree Hill may have ended in 2012, but the casts’ friendships have stood the test of time. “We’ve known each other for almost two decades now. Our friendships have changed immeasurably,” Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis on the teen drama, told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2020. “We’ve been through so […]

“We all know B. Davis would have *loved* tik tok trends,” Bush added to the post.

Fans of One Tree Hill, which ran for nine seasons after premiering on the WB on September 23, 2003, were quick to join Bush on her trip down memory lane, quickly commenting on the video. One user wrote, “Brooke Davis would def be tiktok famous!,” while another wrote, “Brooke Davis would have been the ootd queen!!!”

Bush, who hosts the “Drama Queens” rewatch podcast alongside her former costar Bethany Joy Lenz (the podcast’s third host, Hilarie Burton, revealed in July that she is stepping back from the project and Robert Buckley, another One Tree Hill alum, will be taking her place), even styled her hair to match Brooke’s original looks.

The fashion lover is renowned for turning heads in the style stakes, most recently attending the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics’ Prelude to the Olympics event in a bold metallic minidress with a bubble skirt.

Bush, who attended the event with her girlfriend Ashlyn Harris, told Vogue on the evening, “You know, they said medal-worthy [and] wear metals.”

In January, Bush shared via Instagram Stories that she regretted each of the red carpet looks she chose from 2003 to 2013.

While filming a glam session with friend and makeup artist Afton Williams, the beauty pro asked Bush if she has any red carpet hair or makeup looks that “haunt” her.

Related: Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris’ Relationship Timeline Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris’ friendship turned romantic on the heels of their respective divorces from Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger, and they’ve been quietly building their relationship. A source exclusively told Us Weekly Bush and Harris “bonded over their breakups and having to start over” in October 2023, one month after they began dating. […]

“Hello? My first TV show premiered in 2003. The entire first […] ten years of my career, the red carpet haunts me,” Bush said at the time.

She went on to admit that she wore so many questionable looks that it was hard to choose just one. “There’s one million that play rapid fire in my head in a montage set to Third Eye Blind.” (The rock band Third Eye Blind was popular during the One Tree Hill era.)

In a further clip, Bush asked Williams to show her a specific red carpet photo from the early 2000s, which depicted Bush in August 2008 at an event at the TAO restaurant in Las Vegas.

In the image, Bush wore a white mini dress, black blazer and electric blue pumps while posing with her hand on her hip. In response, Bush wrote, “Still love a blazer. Could do without the bang/swoop but hey EMO’S NOT DEAD.”