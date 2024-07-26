Your account
Sophia Bush and Girlfriend Ashlyn Harris Match in Metallics at Prelude to the Olympics 2024

By
Feature Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Match in Metallics at Prelude to the Olympics
Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush attend Prelude To The Olympics at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France.

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris enjoyed a glam date night at 2024 Prelude to the Olympics on Thursday, July 25.

Bush, 42, and Harris, 38, stepped out in style at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, wearing matching metallic ensembles. Bush opted for a strapless, rose-colored Christian Siriano minidress with a bubble skirt. Harris, meanwhile, rocked a bronze jumpsuit.

“You know, they said medal-worthy [and] wear metals,” the One Tree Hill alum quipped to Vogue on the red carpet during a joint interview.

Harris added that they stepped out to “support Team USA” in the Games.

Bush and the former soccer star were first linked in late 2023 as their respective divorces from Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger made headlines. They officially debuted their romance at April’s White House Correspondents Dinner shortly after Bush publicly came out as queer.

“As I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum,” Bush wrote in a Glamour essay. “Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Match in Metallics at Prelude to the Olympics
Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush attend ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Victor Boyko/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

She continued: “I sort of hate the notion of having to come out in 2024. But I’m deeply aware that we are having this conversation in a year when we’re seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in modern history. There were more than 500 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills proposed in state legislatures in 2023, so for that reason I want to give the act of coming out the respect and honor it deserves.”

According to Bush, coming out felt like she “can breathe.”

2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

“I don’t think I can explain how profound that is. I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long,” Bush concluded. “I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down.”

Since coming out, Harris has been her No. 1 cheerleader on and off the red carpet.

