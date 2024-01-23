Sophia Bush has red carpet regrets.

The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories on Monday, January 22, to reveal that she regrets every single red carpet look she wore from 2003 until 2013.

While filming a glam session with friend and makeup artist Afton Williams, the beauty pro asked Bush if she has any red carpet hair or makeup looks “haunt” her.

“Hello? My first TV show premiered in 2003. The entire first […] ten years of my career, the red carpet haunts me,” Bush said of the show One Tree Hill, in which she starred as Brooke Davis until its end in 2012.

Related: Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton's Sweetest BFF Moments Ravens forever! One Tree Hill may have ended in 2012, but the casts’ friendships have stood the test of time. “We’ve known each other for almost two decades now. Our friendships have changed immeasurably,” Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis on the teen drama, told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2020. “We’ve been through so […]

“Roll the tape!” Williams and another friend behind the camera teased.

Bush went on to admit that she donned so many questionable looks that it’s hard to choose just one. “There’s one million that play rapid fire in my head in a montage set to Third Eye Blind.” (The rock band Third Eye Blind was popular during the One Tree Hill era.)

In the next clip, Bush asked her friend to show her a specific red carpet photo from the early 2000s. She then held up a photo that was taken of Bush in August 2008 at an event at the TAO restaurant in Las Vegas. In the image, Bush wore a white mini dress, black blazer and electric blue pumps while posing with her hand on her hip. Her hair was swept into a deep side part á la Y2K style.

Related: Sophia Bush’s Dating History Sophia Bush isn’t afraid to admit her past romances weren’t all perfect. “My first experience with love was incredibly pure. The boy I loved had been one of my best friends from the time we were 9 years old,” the actress wrote in a personal essay published on Cosmopolitan in 2017. “In my 20s, when […]

“Still love a blazer. Could do without the bang/swoop but hey EMO’S NOT DEAD,” she wrote.

Bush finished up her posting spree with a stand alone photo of the regretful red carpet moment with the song “Jumper” by Third Eye Blind playing in the background.