Sophia Bush posted a telling meme about toxicity after Erin Foster recently claimed Chad Michael Murray once cheated on her with now ex-wife Bush.

Bush, 41, shared a meme via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 28, that showed a cake reading, “Congrats on leaving that toxic relationship!” The Chicago P.D. alum captioned the picture, “Necessary levity, Vol. 3.”

Bush posted the confectionary dig just hours after Murray, 42, sidestepped a direct question about whether he hooked up with Bush while he was still dating Foster, 41, in the early 2000s. (Bush and Murray tied the knot in April 2005 but called it quits five months later.)

After Murray was asked on Monday, November 27, how Foster’s allegations impacted him, he told E! News: “I love everybody, I really do. And I’m not — I don’t go into ‘he said, she said.’ It’s just not in my world. And you know why? It’s not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there’s just never a winner.”

The Sullivan’s Crossing star continued to dodge the question, saying, “I feel blessed to be where I am right now. I live in the now, I live in the present, I live in the future.”

Murray insisted that “things have changed so dramatically” for him since he was “a young man” and he now tries to “live in this space.” On that note, Murray noted that “you’ll never find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody.”

While he didn’t directly respond to Foster’s claims of infidelity, Murray alluded to the fact that he’s not perfect. “I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don’t live in the past,” he revealed. “I try to move forward every single day and just go, ‘I got air in my lungs, life in my step, the will to move forward and the sun’s gonna rise on a beautiful tomorrow.’”

Foster made headlines in October when she alleged on her “World’s First Podcast” show that Murray wasn’t faithful when they were living together. “I mean, he definitely cheated on me with [Bush] in, like, a pretty egregious way,” she claimed to her sister Sara Foster.

Erin and Murray began dating in 2001. He later moved on with Bush after they met on One Tree Hill in 2003. Murray and Bush were married for five months in 2005 and finalized their divorce in December 2006.

Murray later moved on with Sarah Roemer, whom he wed in January 2015. The couple share three children. Bush, meanwhile, was married to Grant Hughes for 13 months before she filed for divorce in August. She has since been linked to soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

Bush hasn’t publicly commented on Erin’s claims, but her longtime best friend Hilarie Burton quickly shut down the narrative last month. “Ooof. Cringe. I got off my red eye flight home and multiple people had sent me this headline. As the person who had a front row seat then? This wasn’t it,” Burton, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story on October 20 alongside a screenshot of an article about Erin’s allegations.

“We were all told you’d broken up which is why our guy was [pursuing] her,” Burton continued, referring to Murray and Bush’s initial connection. “Now this is being spun to make my sister look like a brazen harlot. And if she’s anyone’s harlot, it’s mine!”