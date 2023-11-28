Chad Michael Murray dodged a direct question about Erin Foster‘s recent allegations that he cheated on her with ex-wife Sophia Bush in the early 2000s.

When asked on Monday, November 27, how Foster’s statements impacted him, Murray, 42, told E! News, “I love everybody, I really do. And I’m not — I don’t go into ‘he said, she said.’ It’s just not in my world. And you know why? It’s not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there’s just never a winner.”

Murray continued, “I feel blessed to be where I am right now. I live in the now, I live in the present, I live in the future. Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space — always. So, I don’t think you’ll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That’s just not me. I’m not going to do it.”

The Sullivan’s Crossing star, however, did allude to the fact that he isn’t proud of everything he’s done. “I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don’t live in the past,” Murray said. “I try to move forward every single day and just go, ‘I got air in my lung, life in my step, the will to move forward and the sun’s gonna rise on a beautiful tomorrow.'”

Murray did not directly address Foster’s recent claims about his infidelity. “I mean he definitely cheated on me with [Bush] in, like, a pretty egregious way,” Erin, 41, said to sister Sara Foster during the October 19 episode of their “World’s First Podcast” show.

Erin and Murray started dating in 2001, and he moved on with Bush, now 41, after meeting on set of their CW series in 2003. Murray and Bush wed in April 2005 but separated five months later amid rumors that Murray had an affair with House of Wax costar Paris Hilton. The divorce was finalized in December 2006.

While Bush has not spoken out on Foster’s claims, OTH costar Hilarie Burton Morgan clapped back at Foster’s claims via Instagram.

“Ooof. Cringe. I got off my red eye flight home and multiple people had sent me this headline. As the person who had a front row seat then? This wasn’t it,” Burton Morgan, 41, began via her Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of a news story about Foster’s allegations on October 20.

Burton Morgan continued: “We were all told you’d broken up which is why our guy was perusing [SIC] her. Now this is being spun to make my sister look like a brazen harlot. And if she’s anyone’s harlot, it’s mine!”

The actress — who cohosts the “Drama Queens” podcast with Bush — tagged Foster, writing that she would be “happy to discuss” the rumors with her as she “also deserve[s] truth.”

“There are so many unnamed sources making claims about the woman I love, so f—k it,” Burton Morgan wrote. “I’ll be a named source. Lotta internet voices being nasty, and as the person who knows the real timeline? It would be laughable if it wasn’t so hurtful.”

All parties have moved on and found love elsewhere. Foster went on to marry Simon Tikhman in December 2020. Murray tied the knot with wife Sarah Roemer in January 2015 and the pair share three children. Bush married Grant Hughes in June 2022 before filing for divorce 13 months later. She has since been linked to soccer star Ashlyn Harris.