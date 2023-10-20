Erin Foster is claiming Chad Michael Murray cheated on her with One Tree Hill costar — and now ex-wife — Sophia Bush.

“I mean he definitely cheated on me with [Bush] in, like, a pretty egregious way,” Erin, 41, said to sister Sara Foster during the Thursday, October 19, episode of their “Barely Famous” podcast.

The sisters were discussing how their love lives — specifically Sara’s “one date” with Ryan Gosling and Erin’s relationship with Murray, 42 — had been a topic of conversation on the celebrity gossip page Deux Moi. “Deux Moi, they don’t lie,” Sara, 42, said. “That’s what happened.”

Erin noted that the pair were “living together” at the time, before adding with a laugh, “I’ve moved on though, I’m over it. Just barely.”

Erin and Murray dated from 2001 to 2002. He later moved on with Bush after the pair met on the set of their CW series in 2003. They wed one month before the season 3 finale aired in April 2005.

Related: Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals Ever: From Bill Clinton to Adam Levine Check out the biggest celebrity cheating bombshells -- including scandals involving Kristen Stewart, Tiger Woods, Katharine McPhee and Ashton Kutcher

Just five months later, they announced their separation — just as their characters reignited their on-screen romance — among rumors that Murray cheated on Bush with Paris Hilton while shooting their film House Of Wax. Their divorce was finalized in December 2006.

Murray and Bush continued to work together for three more seasons of OTH before Murray’s departure in 2009. During a January 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Bush opened up about the difficulties of filming a TV show alongside her ex-husband.

“At the end of the day we’re grownups, and I actually think what’s interesting about it is that when people split in a way that’s unpleasant, they usually just go on quite literally hating each other — or the person in my situation hates the other person, whatever — but when you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it,” Bush explained. “Because for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority. And so I think at the end of it, it really let me just let go of it.”

After the breakup, Bush and fellow costar Austin Nichols had an on-and-off relationship for six years before Us Weekly exclusively confirmed their split in February 2012. She tied the knot with Grant Hughes in June 2022 before filing for divorce just one year later.

Murray, for his part, ended his engagement with Kenzie Dalton — an OTH cheerleader extra — in September 2013 after seven years together. He tied the knot with wife Sarah Roemer in January 2015 and the pair share three children.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘One Tree Hill’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Looking back. It’s hard to look back at teen dramas without remembering One Tree Hill. Between the relationships, the friendships and the shocking deaths and dramas, it has become one of the most memorable in history. The series, created by Mark Schwahn, aired for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012. It premiered on The WB […]

Foster went on to marry Simon Tikhman in December 2020, just four months after getting engaged. “I got to marry the love of my life, and hopefully will never have to look at a seating chart again for as long as I shall live,” Erin wrote via Instagram at the time. A-listers like Katharine McPhee — who is married to Erin and Sara’s father, David Foster — along with Kate Hudson and Jonah Hill were all in attendance for the big event.

Us Weekly has reached out to Murray and Bush’s reps for comment.