Chad Michael Murray has found love with wife Sarah Roemer, but his romantic history is full of ups and downs.

One of Murray’s most highly publicized relationships was with One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush. Their characters, Lucas Scott (Murray) and Brooke Davis (Bush) dated on the show as the actors to got closer when the cameras stopped rolling.

Murray and Bush wed in April 2005, but announced their split just five months later. Over the years, they’ve both attempted to keep quiet about the brief marriage.

“Everyone’s been 21 and stupid, but if you’re in our job, for some reason, people wanna talk to you about like, when you’re fully-fledged adults who’ve done really amazing s—t with your lives, they wanna talk to you about the dumb thing you did in college basically,” Bush said while appearing on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in December 2018. “Which doesn’t make sense to me, ’cause like, in any other realm, if a CEO is having a meeting, no one’s gonna ask about the time they went to a kegger in college.”

They both stayed on One Tree Hill for years after their breakup, with Murray leaving the show in 2009. He met his wife a few years later.

Before settling down with Roemer in 2015, Murray did experience some other relationships in the public eye.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the actor’s dating history: