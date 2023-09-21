Chad Michael Murray and wife Sarah Roemer recently celebrated their anniversary — but all did not go as planned.

“So yesterday was my wife and I’s anniversary. Magic, magic, magic. However, the day was a total disaster,” Murray, 42, said in an Instagram video on Wednesday, September 20. “You ever have one of those days where no matter what you do you just, you’re just incapable. No matter what you try to accomplish — you got all these goals, all these things — the trials and tribulations build up in the day and the next thing you know you’ve miserably failed at all the tasks you set out to accomplish?”

Murray and Roemer, 39 — who tied the knot in January 2015 — welcomed their third child last month. The couple, who also share an 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, are finding that romance while parenting three children isn’t always easy.

“Getting pooped on by a baby? Boom, done. You need extra dog walks in the day? Boom, done. You wanna spill the bottle even though you needed it to go out to get stuff done? Boom, done. Extra heavy traffic on a normal day? Boom, traffic,” Murray continued, listing things that went awry. “But you know what? Gotta follow it with this. All of these things may have taken place, but I wouldn’t rather have spent that time with anyone other than my wife.”

Murray ended his video with a sweet shoutout to Roemer: “Love you, mama.”

The One Tree Hill alum confirmed in July that he and Roemer were expecting baby No. 3. He seemingly teased the sex of the child a week later with the use of a “she” pronoun in a social media post. “We travel this world as a little wolf pack — this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

The following month, Roemer revealed that she gave birth. “Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle. We are so in love,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the newborn’s feet and stomach. “Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast.”

Murray and Roemer met in 2014 while filming the Crackle TV series Chosen together. After secretly tying the knot one year later, Murray’s rep told Us Weekly that the pair were “extremely happy and excited and enjoying their life together” following their incognito nuptials.

“I’m a romantic. I’m a family guy. I want that core,” Murray told E! News in January 2015. “I tend to keep everything quiet. I love my life. That’s the part I keep for myself.”

The two actors welcomed their son and daughter in May 2015 and March 2017, respectively, with their third child arriving in August 2023. The twosome have not publicly disclosed their children’s names and don’t show the little ones’ faces on social media, but Murray often publicly gushes over the love he has for his wife.

“Since the day we decided down our journey together, my life has been richer, sweeter and better in every way because of you,” he wrote via Instagram in 2020.

Roemer, meanwhile, swooned over Murray in June 2023 when she shared a video of the actor shirtless via Instagram. In the clip, Roemer kept the camera focused on a barely-dressed Murray as the Beatles song “Help!” played in the background.